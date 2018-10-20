Udinese v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Napoli pair Dries Mertens with Arkadiusz Milik up front, as they travel to stuttering Udinese in Serie A on Saturday evening.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti has yet to play the same line-up in consecutive fixtures this season, and fails to do so again with a two-man attack and bolstered numbers in midfield.

Jose Callejon and Simone Verdi provide the width, either side of midfield duo Allan and Piotr Zielinski, who both face their former club.

The major absentee is Lorenzo Insigne, who was not fit enough to travel and misses a Serie A match for the first time since December.

Udinese continue to rely on the goals and creativity of Rodrigo De Paul, and the newly capped Argentina man is set to play off a fellow international debutant in striker Kevin Lasagna, who featured for Italy last week.

Goalkeeper Simone Scuffet will look to impress once more, whilst midfield enforcer Valon Behrami captains the Zebrette against his former club.

Udinese: Scuffet; Stryger Larsen, Troost-Ekong, Nuytinck, Samir; Behrami; Pussetto, Fofana, Mandragora; De Paul; Lasagne

Napoli: Karnezis; Malcuit, Albiol, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Callejon, Allan, Zielinksi, Verdi; Mertens, Milik