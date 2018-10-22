Vecino: Late Inter goals aren’t by chance

Inter midfielder Matis Vecino believes the Nerazzurri’s never-say-die attitude is a big reason why they seem snatch so many late victories.

Mauro Icardi’s header deep in injury time helped the team earn a 1-0 result over rivals AC Milan on Sunday, their seventh goal in the final 15 minutes of matches this season.

Vecino, who’s late marker against Lazio last season helped Inter qualify for the Champions League, credited his team’s physical conditioning for helping them achieve so many important results.

“It seems that I’m making important plays in the closing moments of games,” he told Inter TV. “Just like the team, who are getting results at the end.

“It isn’t by chance, it’s because of our physical conditioning. We run until the end.

“The derby is a league of its own that gives you more confidence, especially ahead of our game on Wednesday.

“The fans really feel the game and we wanted to gift them with this joy.”

Vecino played a part in Icardi’s goal that was called back in the first half, and he joked that had Inter not won the match, he wouldn’t have brought up the incident.

“Did I touch the ball on Icardi’s goal that was called off? I felt something,” he added. “I did just touch it.

“We scored regardless, otherwise I wouldn’t have even mentioned it.”