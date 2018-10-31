VIDEO: AC Milan 2-1 Genoa – What Just Happened?

Date: 31st October 2018 at 11:33pm
Written by:

A spectacular late goal from Alessio Romagnoli gave a 2-1 win over at the Stadio San Siro to send them fourth in the table.

In the rescheduled Round 1 match, Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso decided to change the formation for the third time in three games, though injuries to Davide Calabria, Giacomo Bonaventura, Mattia Caldara and Lucas Biglia somewhat forced his hand, with a 3-4-1-2 system deployed.

Suso opened the scoring early on with a lovely long range effort, but Christian Kouame, via Romagnoli, brought the game level just before the hour. Then just as it looked like Milan were going to have to settle for a point, club captain Romagnoli launched a ball into the net from 20 yards out.

 

