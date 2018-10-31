VIDEO: AC Milan 2-1 Genoa – What Just Happened?

A spectacular late goal from Alessio Romagnoli gave AC Milan a 2-1 win over Genoa at the Stadio San Siro to send them fourth in the Serie A table.

In the rescheduled Round 1 match, Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso decided to change the Milan formation for the third time in three games, though injuries to Davide Calabria, Giacomo Bonaventura, Mattia Caldara and Lucas Biglia somewhat forced his hand, with a 3-4-1-2 system deployed.

Suso opened the scoring early on with a lovely long range effort, but Christian Kouame, via Romagnoli, brought the game level just before the hour. Then just as it looked like Milan were going to have to settle for a point, club captain Romagnoli launched a ball into the net from 20 yards out.