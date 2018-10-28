VIDEO: AC Milan 3-2 Sampdoria – What Just Happened?

AC Milan got back to winning ways with a spirited performance and 3-2 victory over Sampdoria at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday evening.

Following a turbulent week which resulted in defeat in the Derby della Madonnina against Inter, and Europa League against Real Betis, Rossnoeri coach Gennaro Gattuso decided to switch from his usual 4-3-3 to a 4-4-2 formation.

Patrick Cutrone opened the scoring for the hosts, before a quick double from Riccardo Saponara and Fabio Quagliarella put Samp in front. However, Milan rallied and Gonzalo Higuain then Suso scored to earn all three points for the Rossoneri.

 

