Edin Dzeko was Roma’s star man again as the Giallorossi moved joint-top of Champions League Group G with a 3-0 win over CSKA Moscow.

The Bosnian netted a hat-trick against Viktoria Plzen in his last European outing and was on fine form again as he scored two first-half goals and set up Cengiz Under for his side’s third in a dominant performance at the Stadio Olimpico.