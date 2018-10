Sassuolo fought back twice to claim a 2-2 draw against Bologna in Sunday’s Emilia-Romagna derby at the Mapei Stadium and have Kevin-Prince Boateng to thank for his late equaliser from the penalty spot.

The game was action-packed but lacking in quality as neither side gave too much thought to defending as the rain poured down from start to finish.

Our man Conor Clancy was there to take in the action and he gave us his thoughts after the final whistle.