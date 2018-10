Torino and Fiorentina drew 1-1 at the Stadio Olimpico in a balanced game, with the two clubs’ supporters showing their usual appreciation of one another as Italy’s most twinned sets of ultras.

Marco Benassi scored the opener after just two minutes, but it was Torino who dominated for most of the game, with Alban Lafont’s own goal coming as a deserved equaliser for the Granata.