Vieri: Juventus will eventually lose the Scudetto

Former Inter and AC Milan striker Christian Vieri believes there will come a time when Juventus won’t capture the Scudetto, even though they remain a step above the other clubs in Italy.

The Bianconeri sit atop the standings after nine matches, four points up on nearest rivals Napoli despite settling for a draw with Genoa over the weekend.

Despite the hiccup, Vieri remains convinced Juve are the class of Serie A, though he can see a day when they won’t take home the top prize.

“It’s normal for them to drop some points in the league,” he told Tiki Taka. “They can also lose some games because nobody can win 38 straight matches.

“Regardless, the Bianconeri are two or three levels above the other clubs. Lapses in focus can happen because you may think you’ll eventually score a goal, but sometimes you don’t and it ends like it did with Genoa.

“Juventus will have to lose the Scudetto eventually, they can’t always win. If it doesn’t happen this year it will be the next, and it won’t necessarily mean that the other club is better than them.”

Inter sit third – six points back of Juventus – after taking down rivals AC Milan on Sunday, a result Vieri believes was thoroughly deserved.

“Inter dominated the entire game,” he stated. “They pressed high, imposed their play and didn’t allow Milan to settle.

“Milan only tried a few counters that didn’t hurt the Nerazzurri, who deserved their victory.