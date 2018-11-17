AC Milan and Inter agree to stadium renovation

AC Milan and Inter have reached an agreement to work together on the renovation of the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The Milanese rivals share the stadium, which last saw large-scale renovation for the 1990 World Cup, despite both clubs assessing plans to move on to new facilities in the past.

It would appear that the clubs are ready to stay at the San Siro for the long-term, with Sportmediaset reporting that Milan have signed an agreement with Inter to help fund and facilitate plans drawn up by the latter for renovation.

This would see the upper tier of the stadium removed and the capacity brought down to 65,000, as well as improvements to commercial areas both inside the ground and in the surrounding ring.

Indeed, with both clubs ready to back it, the plans will soon be submitted to the city council of Milan in order to receive planning permission and begin work on the restructuring of the stadium.

The San Siro has often played host to the Italian national team in addition to Milan and Inter, with the Azzurri taking on Portugal in a UEFA Nations League clash on Saturday.