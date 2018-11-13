AC Milan midfielder at risk of surgery

The chronic and ongoing knee problems of AC Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura may force the player to go under the knife in order to correct the issue.

It has been a problem which has plagued the ex-Atalanta man since the summer and is one that has forced him to play through the pain barrier for much of the campaign.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the inflammation in his left knee has now became such an annoyance for Bonaventura that he may need to undergo an operation in an attempt to resolve the problem.

Although he has still enjoyed a reasonably positive start to the season, contributing three goals so far for the Diavolo, his knee continues to trouble him and in fact forced him to take a month out in the summer in an attempt to rest it.

Milan have suffered badly with injuries over the first part of the season so far, which has left coach Gennaro Gattuso without the services of Andrea Conti, Ivan Strinic, Mattia Caldara, Matteo Musacchio and Lucas Biglia.