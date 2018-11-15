AC Milan midfielder forced into knee operation

The pain in Giacomo Bonaventura’s knee has reached the point where the only alternative left to the AC Milan man, and not one they had hoped to explore, is corrective surgery.

Bonaventura has been struggling since the summer with chronic pain in his left knee and has played through the pain barrier for much of the campaign, before succumbing following the Milan derby defeat and admitting that the situation could not carry on as it was.

Over the course of the last three weeks, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he has underwent conservative physical therapy at Milanello, which the club had hoped would fix the cartilage problem.

However, that has not been the case and the ex-Atalanta man believes his condition hasn’t improved despite the care he has received of late and, together with the club, has decided that an operation is the only avenue left to him.

It means he will be out for a longer period of time, although it was the only option left for a player who was desperate to get back to full fitness, with an estimated recovery time of four to five months on the cards for the Azzurri international.

Bonaventura will go under the knife in the coming days and is not expected to be back on the field until March or April.