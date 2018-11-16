AC Milan captain out of Italy squad

AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli has pulled out of the Italy squad due to a muscle injury.

The news will no doubt raise concerns for the Rossoneri as they are already without the likes of Mattia Caldara, Matteo Muscacchio, Giacomo Bonaventura and Lucas Biglia.

Sky Sport Italia reports Romagnoli pulled up during training on Friday, one day before Italy’s Nations League match against Portugal at the San Siro.

Initial reports suggest the defender is dealing with a muscle problem, though the severity of the injury will only be known once he undergoes tests ahead of Milan’s next Serie A match against Lazio.

Azzurri coach Roberto Mancini has called up Lazio man Francesco Acerbi to replace him, while Juventus forward Moise Kean and Atalanta’s Gianluca Mancini will join the squad ahead of Tuesday’s friendly with the USA.