AC Milan considering January move for Barcelona’s Suarez

With playing time hard to come by with Barcelona, AC Milan appear ready to welcome Denis Suarez to the San Siro in January.

The Rossoneri director general has already wrapped up a move for Flamengo’s Lucas Paqueta as he looks to add some much needed quality to the midfield.

His efforts to strengthen the side may not end with the Brazilian according to Corriere dello Sport, as Milan are keen to land Suarez from Barcelona.

The 24-year-old has struggled to impose himself at the Camp Nou since returning from Villarreal for €3.5 million in the summer of 2016.

While Suarez managed to make 36 and 27 appearances in the following campaigns for Barcelona, that number has drastically shrunk in 2018/19.

With just one Copa del Rey appearance so far, a move abroad could provide him with a new lease on life – with Milan seemingly willing to welcome him to the San Siro to make that happen.