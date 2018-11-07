AC Milan defender handed three-match ban after referee bust-up

Andrea Conti has been handed a three-match ban for punching the door of the referee’s room after a Primavera match between AC Milan and Chievo.

The defender is returning from a long-injury layoff, and he played 58 minutes in his first competitive match in over a year.

While Conti’s return was noteworthy enough, the defender garnered attention for all the wrong reasons after being handed a three-match ban by the Disciplinary Commission.

Their report states Conti spoke with the referee at the door of his locker room and prevented him from closing it by punching it twice. He then proceeded to insult and shout at the match official, and only stopped after repeated requests to do so.

Director Paolo Maldini was also handed a ban for incidents relating to the same match.

The former Rossoneri defender can not participate in his duties until November 15 after entering the referee’s locker room without permission, and then insulting the match official.