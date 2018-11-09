AC Milan defender ruled out for two months

Matteo Musacchio will miss the next two months of action after suffering a knee injury in AC Milan’s Europa League match with Real Betis.

The Rossoneri rescued a 1-1 draw from their match in Spain, but it came at a cost, as the Argentine fell heavily after a collision with Franck Kessie.

There were moments of panic as Musacchio appeared to lose consciousness for a few moments as the medical staff attended to him.

However, it appears the blow to his head wasn’t the worst part as the 28-year-old suffered a knee injury that has ruled him out for up to two months.

“Mateo Musacchio reported a blow to his right knee after the game, resulting in a posterior cruciate ligament injury, which will require conservative treatment of 6-8 weeks,” read a statement on Milan’s official website.

Musacchio joins compatriot Lucas Biglia on the sidelines, as the midfielder was recently ruled out for four months after undergoing surgery on his calf.