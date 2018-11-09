AC Milan desperate to sign Zenit midfielder

Zenit Saint Petersburg midfielder Leandro Paredes is at the top of AC Milan’s wishlist for the January transfer window as the club’s injury crisis escalates.

The Argentine international joined the Russian side in the summer of 2017 from Roma having previously featured for Chievo, Empoli and Boca Juniors.

Milan are actively seeking a replacement for the injured Lucas Biglia in midfield and Tuttosport understands Paredes has emerged as the club’s top priority in January.

Zenit will expect a return on the fee they paid Roma for the 24-year-old in excess of €25 million, a figure the Rossoneri will hope they can reduce in the coming weeks.

Paredes has been the centre of controversy having allegedly picked up a red card on purpose for Zenit to attend the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate.

A deal could be struck at €30m providing Milan can afford to pay this figure and aren’t hampered by FFP restrictions.