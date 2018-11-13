AC Milan striker hit with two game ban

Following his meltdown during AC Milan’s 2-0 defeat against Juventus on Sunday night, Gonzalo Higuain has been handed a two-game suspension.

The Argentinean missed a penalty against his former club in the game but things swiftly got worse for him when he picked up a booking in somewhat harsh circumstances and his resulting furious outburst saw him red carded.

“I want to apologise to my coach, teammates and the supporters. I’m sorry for my actions but I’m not a robot,” Higuain said afterwards in accepting responsibility for his dismissal.

On Tuesday, the sporting judge handed down a two-game ban to the striker for the debacle, meaning that he will miss games against Lazio and Parma, unless the Rossoneri opt for an appeal and try to have it reduced to one game.

“Higuain has been suspended for two games and issued with a warning for his protests against the match official and for extremely disrespectful conduct towards the officiating team,” read the statement.

“He approached the referee in the second half in an out of control and threatening manner.”