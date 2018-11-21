AC Milan keen to land Barcelona midfielder

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal could be set for a return to Serie A, with AC Milan ready to land the Chilean.

Inter were reportedly close to landing the 31-year-old during the summer but the deal was never made official, opening the door for the Blaugrana to swoop in and sign him from Bayern Munich.

Life in Spain hasn’t been kind to Vidal however, as coach Ernesto Valverde hasn’t used the midfielder with regularity, and Sport reports Rossoneri director Leonardo is hoping to sign him in January.

The Rossoneri will be without Lucas Biglia for several months, while Giacomo Bonaventura has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

As a result the Brazilian views Vidal as the perfect player to field alongside Franck Kessie, with Lucas Paqueta also landing in Milan once the new year begins.

Vidal has netted twice in nine La Liga appearances so far this season.