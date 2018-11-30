AC Milan make Chelsea defender priority for January

AC Milan have identified Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen as one of their key additions to the squad in January, having already initiated negotiations with the Blues.

The 22-year-old has found himself on the fringes under former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri, limited to a handful of European and cup appearances so far this season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport understands that in addition to Cesc Fabregas the availability of Christensen has been discussed between Chelsea and Milan, owing to the lengthy injury list in defence.

Milan would look to sign the Dane on loan for the remainder of the season, but could still seek a more permanent solution in the form of Sao Paulo defender Rodrigo Caio.

The two clubs have established a good relationship on the transfer market, successfully ironing out terms for Tiemoue Bakayoko to join the Italian side earlier in the year.

Christensen has been a regular for the Danish national team and racked up over 50 appearances during his time in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach.