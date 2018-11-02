AC Milan midfielder could miss two months

Lucas Biglia could miss the next two months of action after tests confirmed the AC Milan midfielder has a torn calf muscle.

The Rossoneri were forced to play Wednesday’s game against Genoa without the Argentine after he pulled up during the warm-up, though his side ran out 2-1 victors.

Biglia was seen leaving the stadium on crutches, and tests on Friday confirmed he has suffered a tear in his calf.

He will be evaluated again in 15 days, but Sky Sport Italia reports the midfielder could miss as much as two months.

His absence would leave a big hole in the Milan midfield, as Tiemoue Bakayoko – who started in place of Biglia on Wednesday – has so far failed to impress.

Riccardo Montolivo remains frozen out of the squad, while Giacomo Bonaventura remains sidelined with a left knee inflammation that is expected to keep him out of Sunday’s match against Udinese.