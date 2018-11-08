AC Milan midfielder set for lengthy injury layoff

AC Milan will be without midfielder Lucas Biglia until next year after the Argentina international suffered a serious calf injury in training.

The 32-year-old has proved to be a crucial cog for the Rossoneri since arriving from Lazio in 2017, but is facing up to four months on the sidelines with this latest blow.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Biglia went down in a training session over a week ago and had to leave the field in tears, but the full seriousness of the injury has only been revealed following an operation on Thursday.

Having undergone surgery in Finland, it has been confirmed that Biglia suffered a lesion to his right calf muscle and faces a lengthy rehabilitation period before featuring for the Rossoneri again.

Milan had been hopeful that the injury was less devastating than it proved to be, leaving coach Gennaro Gattuso without his defensive midfielder until February.

Biglia has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Milan this season without scoring.