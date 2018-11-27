AC Milan midfielder to miss nine months of action

Giacomo Bonaventura will miss the next eight to nine months of action after undergoing successful knee surgery on Tuesday.

The AC Milan midfielder has been dealing with inflamed cartilage in his left knee, which has limited him to eight appearances in Serie A this season.

As a result he was forced to go under the knife in Pittsburgh, USA, and the Rossoneri announced he has been ruled out for the next eight to nine months.

“AC Milan announces that Giacomo Bonaventura underwent surgery on the osteochondral lesion of his left knee,” read a statement on the Milan website.

“Today’s cartilage repair procedure, carried out in Pittsburgh by the surgeons Volker Musahl and Freddie Fu in the presence of the AC Milan medical staff, was successful and the recovery time is estimated in 8/9 months.”

Bonaventura has netted 31 times in 152 appearances in all competitions for Milan since joining from Atalanta in 2014.