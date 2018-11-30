AC Milan player ratings: Calhanoglu and Cutrone drag the Rossoneri to victory

AC Milan suffered a scare against Dudelange, coming back from a goal down to eventually win 5-2 at the Stadio San Siro in their Europa League Group F encounter.

Patrick Cutrone put the Rossoneri ahead midway through the first half, but Dominik Stolz equalised before half time. Then, unbelievably Dudelange took the lead when Dave Turpel blasted past Pepe Reina just after the break.

It didn’t last as Cutrone got his second, and Hakan Calhanoglu put Milan back into the lead, then Tom Schnell made sure of the result for the Rossoneri with an own goal, and Fabio Borini got a fifth.

Victory, coupled with Olympiacos’ loss at Real Betis, means the Rossoneri can lose 1-0 in Athens and still advance to the knockout stage.