AC Milan left it late once again, as Alessio Romagnoli was the hero in their dramatic 1-0 victory over Udinese on Sunday.

The captain made headlines with a late winner over Genoa on Wednesday, and he did it once again with a stunning winner deep in injury time – the 97th minute to be exact – on Sunday.

A poor give-away by Opoku led to a counter, that after some back and forth passing, was fired home by Romagnoli to pull Milan back on level terms with Lazio for fourth in the Serie A table.