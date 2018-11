A rampant Real Betis were pegged back by AC Milan who scraped a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Benito Villamarin to tighten Europa League Group F.

Quique Setien’s men took an early lead through Giovani Lo Celso, and asserted their dominance throughout the first half, ending the the opening 45 minutes with a whopping 67 percent possession. However, a Suso freekick just after the hour mark earned the Rossoneri a share of the spoils.