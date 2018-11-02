AC Milan reignite interest in Sao Paulo defender

AC Milan have made Sao Paulo centre back Rodrigo Caio one of their targets for the January transfer window following the loss of Mattia Caldara to injury.

The 25-year-old had previously been linked with the Rossoneri and more recently Lazio, encouraged by the fact Caio holds an Italian passport meaning he wouldn’t occupy a non-EU slot in the team.

Corriere dello Sport understands Caio could arrive in January as cover for the injured Caldara, with sporting director Leonardo keen on securing the Brazilian defender’s signature.

Milan have yet to keep a clean sheet in Serie A so far this season, making the hunt for defensive reinforcements all the more important as coach Gennaro Gattuso looks to stem the flood of goals conceded.

Leonardo will be hoping to exploit the excellent relationship between himself and Sao Paulo in order to secure the services of Caio, who could cost in the region of €15 million.

Caio has made over 150 appearances for the Brazilian outfit scoring five goals.