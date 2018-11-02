AC Milan share unwanted record with Fulham and Huesca

While AC Milan continue their climb up the Serie A standings, coach Gennaro Gattuso can’t be impressed with his side’s defensive numbers so far this campaign.

The Rossoneri sit fourth in the standings, level on points with Lazio after their 2-1 victory over Genoa on Wednesday thanks to a late strike from captain Alessio Romagnoli.

However, the goal conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma means Milan are the only side in Italy without a clean sheet so far this campaign.

They aren’t alone in that dubious honour, as out of Europe’s top five leagues, Fulham and Huesca have also conceded in every domestic match this season.

It’s also the first time since 1932/33 that Milan have failed to register a clean sheet in their opening 10 Serie A matches.

Their last clean sheet dates back to April 15 in a 0-0 draw with Napoli. Since then, they have conceded in 16 straight domestic matches – a run Gattuso will look to bring to an end against Udinese this Sunday.