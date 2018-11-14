AC Milan star proud to be linked with Real Madrid

AC Milan winger Suso has insisted that he is happy at the Stadio San Siro, but confessed to feeling a sense of pride at being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The Spaniard, currently with his national team ahead of their Nations League clash against World Cup finalists Croatia, has helped Milan rise up the table in recent weeks with a string of impressive performances.

His good form has not gone unnoticed, with La Gazzetta dello Sport suggesting that Champions League holders Real Madrid are keen to bring the 24-year-old back to his homeland.

“Being tracked by the biggest clubs in the world is a great source of pride,” Suso told Marca. “It means you are doing your job well and showing your value.

“I feel important at Milan though, and feel really comfortable. The Italian culture is similar to the Spanish, and [Gennaro] Gattuso is the perfect coach for us.

“He has not lost the intensity he had as a player, but at the same time once training has finished he is very nice and a really likeable person. I’m working hard, and this call up to the national team is reward for the good things I’m doing.”

Suso has scored 20 goals in 110 appearances for Milan since joining from Liverpool in January 2015, and has won two caps for Spain.