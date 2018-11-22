AC Milan defender admits to fearing for his career

After being given the green light to return to action following a heart scare, AC Milan full-back Ivan Strinic has confessed that he worried his career was over.

The 31-year-old helped Croatia to a second place finish during the 2018 World Cup, having agreed to join the Rossoneri in the midst of the tournament after impressing for both Napoli and Sampdoria in Serie A.

However, the start to life at his new club was put on hold in August when he was diagnosed with a heart issue that forced him out of action until now.

“The last three months have been very, very difficult for me. I couldn’t live my life normally and I was scared because we were talking about an issue with the heart,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“I spent my time with my family and friends and now I’m happy and ready for the next adventure. I was afraid that I would have to retire. They told me that I would be out for at least three months.

“Every 30 days I visited the doctors and they told me that everything was going well and that the table for my return had proceeded in the way that we hoped.”

Strinic could feature from the bench this weekend for the Rossoneri if Gennaro Gattuso opts to include him in Milan’s matchday squad against Lazio.