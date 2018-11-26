AC Milan target Atletico Madrid centre-back

AC Milan are set to go head-to-head with Serie A champions Juventus in order to sign Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin in the summer.

The Uruguayan, who has not yet renewed his contract with La Liga team, is in his final year and will be a free agent at the end of the current season.

Godin will be 33 in February and the Rossoneri are now looking for a more experienced defender to help guide the young pair of Alessio Romagnoli and Mattia Caldara, as well as helping to shore up a defence which has conceded 17 goals in 13 Serie A games this season.

In contrast, the age is one of the factors that could limit Juventus’ race for this possible move. All this Bianconeri’s central defenders are into their 30s, apart from Daniele Rugani and so may be more tempted by a younger defender rather than Godin.

The former Villarreal centre-back had attracted interest from Premier League giants Manchester United last summer, but he refused then to move in England in order to help Atletico on their quest to reach the Champions League final which will be played at their home stadium.