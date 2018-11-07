AC Milan turn their attention to Manchester United defender

With Mattia Caldara sidelined for the next three months, AC Milan are keen to bring in a replacement, and it looks like their focus has centred on Manchester United’s Eric Bailly.

The Italian suffered an injury to his Achilles tendon and right calf during a recent training session, and his absence has forced the Rossoneri to look at alternatives as they make a push for a top four finish.

ESPN reports one name being considered is Bailly, as he is no longer considered a first-choice selection by manager Jose Mourinho.

With just five Premier League starts to his name so far this season, it appears the Portuguese tactician no longer has faith in the defender after an error-riddled outing against Brighton earlier this campaign.

Since then, Bailly has played in just 21 minutes over three matches. As a result Milan would be more than happy to bring him to the San Siro, though it remains to be seen how much United will ask for given the €38 million they spent to land the 24-year-old.