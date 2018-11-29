AC Milan v Dudelange: Official Line-Ups

Luxembourg minnows Dudelange visit the Stadio San Siro to face AC Milan in their Europa League Group F match.

Just one point separates Milan, Real Betis and Olympiacos in the group, and the Rossoneri know a win could see them move closer to the knockout stages.

Dudelange are one of three teams in the competition yet to register a point, but they did finally score their first group stage goal on matchday four, with Danel Sinani providing a consolation effort in a 5-1 defeat at Olympiacos.

AC Milan: Reina; Calabria, Simic, Zapata, Laxalt; Halilovic, Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Calhanoglu; Cutrone, Higuain

Dudelange: Bonnefoi; Prempeh, Cruz, Schnell; Jordanov, Stolz, Kruska, Couturier, Melisse; Sinani; Turpel