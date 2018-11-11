AC Milan v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Juventus to the Stadio San Siro, looking to continue their Serie A winning streak which currently stands at three matches.

In contrast, the Bianconeri are unbeaten in domestic competition this season, having suffered their only defeat of the campaign to Manchester United on Wednesday in the Champions League.

AC Milan have won 49 games in Serie A against Juventus – more than any other side. However, their last win over them came back in October 2016.

Juventus have also win 10 of of their last 11 Serie A games against AC Milan, and current Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri has won seven of his eight Serie A games against his former team.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, C. Zapata, Romagnoli, R. Rodriguez; Suso, Bakayoko, Kessie, Çalhanoglu; Castillejo, Higuain

Juventus: Szczesny; Cancelo, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala; Cristiano Ronaldo, Mandzukic