AC Milan v Juventus to be shown in 200 countries

AC Milan v Juventus to be shown in 200 countries
Conor Clancy Date: 11th November 2018 at 6:46pm
Written by:

The Stadio San Siro has been sold out for three weeks ahead of ’s crunch game against and the match will be broadcast live in 200 countries worldwide.

It will be a monumental occasion on Sunday evening, with superstar names set to fill the San Siro as Zvonimir Boban, current deputy general secretary of FIFA, Demetrio Albertini and Jean Pierre Papin will be presented to the stadium ahead of kick-off.

Fifty children under the age of 14 will also be guests on the night and will be afforded the opportunity to have their photos taken with Milan players, while 31 Kuwaiti children will be involved in pre-match activities as well as taking part in on-field challenges at half-time.

Gates open two hours prior to kick-off and the real protagonists of the show are likely to be the supporters, with Milan and Juve fans flocking in their droves to the San Siro.

 

Related articles