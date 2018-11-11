AC Milan v Juventus to be shown in 200 countries

The Stadio San Siro has been sold out for three weeks ahead of AC Milan’s crunch game against Juventus and the match will be broadcast live in 200 countries worldwide.

It will be a monumental occasion on Sunday evening, with superstar names set to fill the San Siro as Zvonimir Boban, current deputy general secretary of FIFA, Demetrio Albertini and Jean Pierre Papin will be presented to the stadium ahead of kick-off.

Fifty children under the age of 14 will also be guests on the night and will be afforded the opportunity to have their photos taken with Milan players, while 31 Kuwaiti children will be involved in pre-match activities as well as taking part in on-field challenges at half-time.

Gates open two hours prior to kick-off and the real protagonists of the show are likely to be the supporters, with Milan and Juve fans flocking in their droves to the San Siro.