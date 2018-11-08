AC Milan working towards renewal for winger

Suso has reportedly been offered a new AC Milan contract by the club, who are keen to tie him down to an extension without a release clause.

Since his arrival at the San Siro (including a successful loan spell at Genoa), the 24-year-old has established himself as one of the division’s premier attacking talents, which has understandably generated considerable interest in his signature.

The current terms of his deal with the Diavolo do tie him to the club until the summer of 2022 after renewing in September of 2017 but crucially, that deal does contain a €40 million buyout clause, something that concerns the club.

According to La Repubblica, there have been recent negotiations between Leonardo and the player’s representative Alessandro Lucci that have been centred on doubling his current €2.2m annual salary and eliminating his release clause.

That relatively low fee that it would take to snare Suso from the Rossoneri’s grasp have resulted in a number of clubs registering an interest, including Real Madrid and Napoli.

So impressive have the former Liverpool man’s performances been over the course of the past year that he has earned his first caps for Spain during that time.