Ajax starlet prefers Inter over AC Milan

Frenkie de Jong has made it clear he’d rather join Inter than AC Milan should he leave Ajax next summer.

The 21-year-old is one of Europe’s brightest starlets, with all of the biggest clubs reportedly tracking him.

While De Jong was coy about where he could land once he leaves Ajax, he did make it clear there is one club he isn’t keen to join – Milan.

“Everybody wants to play for one of the best teams,” he told Voetbal International. “There isn’t a top 10 team in the world I wouldn’t want to play for. It’s difficult to choose just one.”

“Inter seem like a great side, while I wouldn’t go to Milan because they don’t play great football and the club are in chaos.”

De Jong was named Jupiler League’s talent of the season for his play during the 2016/17 campaign, and recently made his senior international debut for the Netherlands in a friendly win over Peru back in June.