Allegri: It’s hard to find the right word to describe Douglas Costa

Following another dominant win over SPAL, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was full of praise for Douglas Costa given his impact on the match.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic gave Juventus a simple 2-0 win as over 41,000 packed into the the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening, braving the chilly conditions

“On the second goal we saw how good Douglas Costa was,” Allegri told the press. “It’s difficult to find the right word to describe him.

“Bentancur is still missing that final ball. The difference between one player and another is that one can go that extra little bit. Playing time allows others to get things right.

“I have such high level players that sometimes, some players have to sit on the bench where they can rest and recharge mentally.

“Sometimes being on the bench is good. The players have great respect for each other.”

Mandzukic was given the captain’a armband for the first time in his Juventus career, as Giorgio Chiellini started on the bench.

“We give the armband to the player that has been with us the longest,” Allegri went on. “Bonucci is like a horse that jumps over fences. He skipped a year.

“I gave him the armband once, and now we have gone back tot he established hierarchy at the club. But to be a captain on the field you don’t need an armband.

“He [Bonucci] is a player who speak a lot and helps. The armband doesn’t matter that much.”

The victory over SPAL takes Juventus to 37 points from 13 matches, a club record, though Allegri isn’t concerned with break new ground in that respect.

“I’m not interested in records,” Allegri said. “We have 37 points but there is still lots of room for improvement. We can’t be content with that we have, we always have to raise the bar.

“The important thing is to get to May and bring the trophies home.”