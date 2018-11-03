Allegri: Juventus have to defend better

Despite winning 3-1 against Cagliari, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was unhappy with his side’s defending in the match.

It took Juventus just 43 seconds to get their first through Paulo Dybala, their fastest in Serie A since Arturo Vidal scored against Inter in 2012, also on November 3, and only behind Francesco Caputo’s goal for Empoli at Sassuolo in September which came in at 18 seconds this season.

But Cagliari pulled themselves level just after the half hour through Joao Pedro, but a Filip Bradaric own goal restored Juve’s lead before Juan Cuadrado sealed the win in the dying minutes.

“The team created a lot tonight,” Allegri told the press. “We have won ten games and drawn one, but it doesn’t mean that everything is ok.

“We have to improve in the defensive phase in our half of the pitch. We allowed too many crosses, and to do well defensively you have to work, otherwise you risk conceding.

“I feel we are less solid than we should be. The numbers say the same. We haven’t won 1-0 in Serie A yet, and we have to improve on that.

“We didn’t defend well, and aren’t used to defending like this. We will have to work on things.

“It’s not like we were under a lot of pressure, but on two or three balls we conceded crosses. We have to mark properly in the area and double up to prevent crosses.”