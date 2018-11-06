Allegri: Juventus’ selection against Manchester United won’t be influenced by AC Milan

With two big games to come for Juventus this week, coach Massimiliano Allegri has insisted his team selection against Manchester United will not be influenced by domestic action.

While joking that he couldn’t remember who he fielded in the 1-0 win at Old Trafford, Allegri cast his mind ahead to the European showdown with the Red Devils on Wednesday night.

That is followed by an intriguing Serie A showdown on Sunday night against AC Milan at the San Siro, although Allegri was adamant that it won’t take priority over the chance to secure Champions League qualification with two games to spare.

“We’re looking forward to taking on Manchester United, it will be a good game because we are playing against a great team. It is important to win and make sure of qualification,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“If we can win and top the group, then all the better. Manchester United are a tough team to face, who can score out of nothing and change a game. They have that hidden quality.

“In fact, they showed that in Manchester when [Paul] Pogba almost scored to get a draw. Will we be resting players ahead of our game against Milan?

“This squad have shown that no matter who goes on to the field, they are all capable of making the difference. We can’t rest on anything we have previously did because nothing has been won yet.

“We have to win on Wednesday and only then can we focus on Milan. We aren’t thinking about them before United.”

The Bianconeri have been in fantastic form in the Champions League so far this season, winning each of their opening three matches.