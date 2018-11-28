Allegri: Mandzukic is benefitting from Ronaldo

After securing passage into the Champions League Round of 16, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri praised the work of his team against a solid Valencia side, and offered an explanation of Mario Mandzukic’s great form.

Going into the game Valencia knew defeat would mean the end of their Champions League hopes, and Mandzukic made sure of that 59 minutes in to deliver the win for Juventus.

“We had a good game, and in the second half played patiently against a team which has the best defence in La Liga,” Allegri told the press.

“They [Valencia] are playing well just now and is it hard to play against them. In the first half we ran a lot, but didn’t close out our chances.

“While in the second we had the patience to go forward and give the defenders time to mark. Szczesny also made a great save, and we knew it was not easy.

“The Champions League will become my competition if the players manage to lift the cup. However, we got into the next round, and could still face a difficult team.

After bagging his third goal in three games, Allegri was quick to highlight the difference between this season’s Mandzukic and last season’s.

“Mandzukic is scoring because last season with Dybala he played in one way,” Allegri went on, “and maybe Dybala was benefitting from his movements.

“While this season, maybe he [Mandzukic] is benefitting from the way Ronaldo plays.”