Ancelotti: I had to get angry with Mertens during game

Following Napoli’s 5-1 thrashing of Empoli on Friday night, coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed that he had to frustratedly remind Dries Mertens of his task during his stellar display

The striker hit a hat-trick to move ahead of Careca in the Partenopei’s all-time leading goalscorer rankings for Serie A and also provided an assist for substitute Arkadiusz Milik’s drought-ending goal.

However, Ancelotti jokingly disclosed following the game that the striker did test his patience at times in spite of his outstanding display.

“Mertens is going through a great moment and this is what happens when you do that. I also got angry with him during the game though because there was a period of the game when he played out wide,” Ancelotti told Sky Sport Italia.

“I told him that he had to stay in the middle if he wanted goals but he told me that assists are important too. He got goals and an assist in the end and as I said, is in a great vein of form.”

The game also saw the former Chelsea coach rotate his side for an incredible 14th successive game this season and he explained that the strength of the squad is what gives him such confidence to do so.

“I have never rotated as much as this before in all of my years in the dugout but that is because I have never had a squad of this kind before,” said Ancelotti when quizzed on his continued changes.

“This is a group of players that is very balanced in areas. Maybe some players are favoured and start more than others but they all give me confidence and that is why I’m confident in changing a lot.”