Ancelotti: Napoli are stimulated by the passion of our fans

Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain played out yet another draw in Group C of the Champions League and Partenopei boss Carlo Ancelotti was keen to praise the supporters who, as ever in big European matches, delivered an astonishing atmosphere.

The pair couldn’t be separate a fortnight ago at the Parc des Prince in Paris, when they drew 2-2, and the same fate greeted them at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday as their game ended 1-1.

“It’s a great emotion and we need an atmosphere like this to do something out of the ordinary,” Ancelotti said at his post-match press conference.

“It’s stimulating to feel so much passion.

“I hope these moments will be repeated because they are rewards for our hard work.”

Dries Mertens was forced off late on with an injury, but Ancelotti is hopeful that it is nothing overly concerning.

“He has an injury to his shoulder,” the boss said.

“It doesn’t seem like a serious problem.”