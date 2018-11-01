Ancelotti: Napoli aren’t scared of Scudetto responsibility

There is no fear at Napoli of being the side charged with giving Juventus a Scudetto fight this season and preventing them doing eight-in-a-row, Carlo Ancelotti has insisted.

Ten games into the campaign, the Partenopei currently sit six points off the reigning champions, having been beaten by them in Turin despite taking the lead.

It has led to questions on whether Napoli truly can be the ‘anti-Juve’ as they were last season but Ancelotti has claimed there is no shirking of the responsibility, although he believes others can also make things difficult.

“There are several teams who are aiming to get closer to Juventus. Inter have had a positive start and it has increased the competitiveness of the championship,” Ancelotti told reporters ahead of his side’s clash with Empoli on Friday night.

“Milan are also getting closer, if we go off the initial games. The more competition there is, the closer the fight for the Scudetto will be. Is there a fear of being the anti-Juve? No.

“I don’t think this team lack responsibility. We want to fight until the end. Juve are a clear favourite to win the championship so if you do better than them, then you can win it, that much is clear.”

Ancelotti was also keen to offer support to under-fire striker Arkadiusz Milik, who has just three goals this season (despite not always being a regular starter) and hasn’t netted in over a month.

“The attacker is often judged only for the goals that he scores. He is going through a difficult period without goals but in reality, he worked very well and was physically good against Roma,” he added.

“I never ask my attackers to score, but only to move in tune with the others and he is doing that for us. I don’t see any problems with him of any kind.”