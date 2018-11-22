Ancelotti: Scudetto dream is not impossible for Napoli

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti is adamant that ambitions to win the Serie A title are not out of the realms of possibility, as his side look to close the gap on champions Juventus.

The Partenopei have begun the season in fine form under the ex-AC Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid coach, yet trail Juventus by six points after 12 matches.

Despite the gap, Ancelotti insisted that the title race was far from over and that Napoli supporters could still dare to dream of overturning the Bianconeri come the end of the season.

“The Scudetto is a dream, but it is not a utopia that is impossible to achieve,” the tactician told Radio Kiss Kiss on Thursday. “We must see after each round how far we are from the top.”

Meanwhile, Napoli remain in contention to emerge from a tightly contested group in the Champions League, as they sit level on points with Liverpool and a point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain with just two games remaining.

“Escaping from this group would be a source of great satisfaction. From the quarter-finals onward, anything can happen,” Ancelotti concluded.