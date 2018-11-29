Apollon v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi rings the changes as his side take on Apollon in Cyprus in the Europa League.

Having secured qualification from Group H at a canter, the tactician is able to rest the likes of Thomas Strakosha and Ciro Immobile.

Silvio Proto is afforded a rare start in goal, whilst Felipe Caicedo leads the line for the capital club.

Riza Durmisi and Valon Berisha also join Danilo Cataldi in midfield, as the Aquile look to snatch top spot.

Apollon: Bruno Vale; Joao Pedro, Ouedraogo, Soumah; Spoljaric, Sachetti; Sardinero, Markovic, Schembri; Faupala

Lazio: Proto; Bastos, Acerbi, Luiz Felipe; Caceres, Murgia, Cataldi, Berisha, Durmisi; Correa; Caicedo