Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund to battle for Atalanta starlet

Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini has appeared on the radar of Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, as well as Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.

The 22-year-old has became a mainstay in the Orobici’s defence this term whilst also showing his goalscoring prowess, with goals in his last three appearances, including a smart header in a 4-1 win over Inter on Sunday.

Indeed, his impressive performances for in-form Atalanta have sparked interest from abroad, with Arsenal and Dortmund ready to square off for his signature, according to The Guardian.

However, they would face competition from closer to home, with Serie A rivals Inter and Roma also showing an interest in the former Perugia man.

The centre-back has scored four goals in 11 appearances for Atalanta this season, as La Dea challenge for a Europa League spot.

Mancini, who began his career in Fiorentina’s youth team, is an Italian U-21 international with 10 caps to his name.