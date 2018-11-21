Arsenal shift attention towards Roma star

Roma winger Cengiz Under has caught the attention of Premier League club Arsenal, although the Giallorossi are reluctant to lose him.

After a slow start following a July 2017 arrival from Basaksehir, the Turkey international has taken Serie A and the Champions League by a storm with a string of impressive performances since January.

It has prompted interest from the likes of Borussia Dortmund, whilst La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Arsenal are ready to open negotiations to land the 21-year-old.

However, Roma are determined to retain Under and sporting director Monchi is thought to be keen to tie the Turkish star down to a new contract.

Indeed, with Under returning to Italy on Thursday after international duty, Monchi will schedule a series of meetings with the player’s agent to thrash out a suitable agreement.

One potential stumbling block could be a minimum release clause in the contract however, with Roma still assessing whether to include one. Should such a clause be inserted, it is expected to exceed €40 million, as the Lupi look to avoid losing their star man for a cut price.

Under has scored 11 goals in 42 appearances for Roma, whilst enjoys a return of four goals from 10 caps for the Turkish national team.