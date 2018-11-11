Atalanta v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter travel to in-form Atalanta looking to secure an eighth consecutive Serie A win, and turn to Mauro Icardi up front for goals.

The Argentine striker was rested in the 5-0 demolition of Genoa last time out, but returns to lead the line for the Nerazzurri. Icardi is supported by wingers Matteo Politano and Ivan Perisic.

Danilo D’Ambrosio and Kwadwo Asamoah flank centre-backs Milan Skriniar and Miranda, whilst Roberto Gagliardini steps into midfield to take on his former club.

Atalanta have been in good form themselves, with three consecutive wins after previously going eight games without tasting victory.

The return of Josip Ilicic has been the catalyst to this turnaround, and the Slovenian is paired with battering ram Duvan Zapata, in front of the out-of-sorts Papu Gomez.

Marten De Roon and Remo Freuler join Hans Hateboer and Robin Gosens in midfield, as Atalanta look to shock the Biscione and leap up to sixth.

Atalanta: Berisha; Toloi, Djimsiti, Mancini; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez; Ilicic, Zapata

Inter: Handanovic; Asamoah, De Vrij, Skriniar, D’Ambrosio; Gagliardini, Brozovic, Vecino; Politano, Perisic; Icardi