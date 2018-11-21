Batistuta picks Inter striker over AC Milan counterpart

Former Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta has thrown his support behind Mauro Icardi, stating it’s right the Inter man is in the national team over Gonzalo Higuain.

The Nerazzurri captain netted his first goal with the Albiceleste on Tuesday by opening the scoring in a 2-0 friendly victory over Mexico.

Batistuta believes Icardi’s growing confidence makes him deserving of a place in the Argentina side over the more experienced Higuain.

“Before the World Cup I said that Higuain was better, and that he deserved to play because of his experience and because he isn’t inferior to Icardi,” he told Metro 95.1.

“Now it’s Icardi’s turn, and I think that he is doing well. He is a good player and it’s a good thing that he scored.

“I’m happy he did so as it’s liberating. I’ve listened to him and you can tell he is a player that has a lot of determination.”

Tuesday’s victory also saw Paulo Dybala score his first international goal for Argentina on his 18th appearance.