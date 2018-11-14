Bernardeschi forced out of Italy squad

Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi will not feature in Italy’s upcoming matches after pulling out of the squad with an adductor problem.

The 24-year-old hasn’t featured in any of the Bianconeri’s last three Serie A contests, as an ankle injury has kept him on the sidelines.

While Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri stated that Bernardeschi was fit enough to play against AC Milan on Sunday, the forward pulled up in training on Tuesday.

“Federico Bernardeschi has left the training camp at Coverciano,” read a statement released by the FIGC.

“The Juventus player will miss the matches with Portugal and the United States because of an adductor injury and in the next few hours he will return to his club to undergo the necessary treatment.”

Bernardeschi’s absence is a blow to coach Roberto Mancini, who was counting on the Juventus man for the 4-3-3 formation with a false nine that has been used in recent contests.

As a result, it’s believed Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi is now favourite to start in his place.